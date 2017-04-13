FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

THE topic of discussion during a talanoa session was the Holy Bible.

Beachcomber heard that a Sunday schoolteacher decided to have her young class memorise one of the most quoted passages in the Bible — Psalm 23.

She gave the youngsters a month to learn the chapter.

Little Tommy, we shall call him, was excited about the task but he just could not remember the Psalm.

After much practice, he could barely get past the first line.

Beachcomber heard that on the day Little Tommy was scheduled to recite the verse, he became nervous.

When it was his turn, he stepped up to the microphone and said proudly: "The Lord is my shepherd and that's all I need to know."

The lesson that Little Tommy gave is that sometimes we need to keep things simple.