Ministry reveals increase in school dropouts

+ Enlarge this image Students of Vuci Methodist Primary School in Nausori after the opening of three classroom blocks by Education Minister Dr Mahedra Reddy yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

EDUCATION Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says there is an increase in the number of school dropouts.

While opening three new classroom blocks at Vuci Methodist Primary School in Nausori yesterday, Dr Reddy said Government was committed to providing quality education to everyone.

"We have about 16,000 students in Year 8 and we have about 7000 children in Year 13, what has happened to the others," he said.

"From Year 8 to Year 13 you can see how the numbers have dropped. We want every child to have access to basic education and continue on through the entire tertiary sector."

Dr Reddy said Government was there to ensure a child's dream career path was fulfilled.

The new school blocks will be used a computer lab, library and a classroom for students.

The computer lab is the first of its kind for the school.

"Our priority for the last three years is to improve teachers' quarters, ablution blocks, quality of infrastructure for the schools and hopefully start constructing a library and computer labs," Dr Reddy said.

"This is so children coming out from rural schools can compete with children in urban areas in the same level playing field."

He said it was important for schools located on the outskirts of urban areas to have access to the same services schools in urban centres had.

"We deeply believe that the long term sustainability solution to improving the livelihood of people is to educate them, empower them and upskill them."

The school was also given $25,000 for the construction of a school hall.