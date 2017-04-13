Babies latest victims

/ Front page / News

TWO babies aged between one and two years old are the latest alleged rape victims in the country.

A 60-year-old man, who allegedly raped his one-year-11-month-old granddaughter, appeared before Magistrate Chaitanya Lakshman in the Nausori Magistrates Court yesterday.

His case was transferred to the High Court. The accused is charged with one count of rape.

The alleged offence took place at a settlement in Naitasiri between March 20 and March 28 this year.

Police prosecutor Corporal Shailendra Prasad served first phase disclosures to the accused person.

The accused was not legally represented when he was produced before Mr Lakshman, who issued a domestic violence restraining order (DVRO) against the accused and transferred the matter to the High Court.

The accused has been remanded in custody and will appear in the High Court on April 21.

In another incident, police were last night questioning a 22-year-old farmer who allegedly raped a one-year-old girl on Taveuni. Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the incident happened in a settlement on the island on Tuesday.

Ms Naisoro said the victim and the suspect were staying together when the matter came to light.

"The child's mother saw the victim lying motionless in pain yesterday (Tuesday) morning.

"After questioning the child and learning of the incident she alerted police," Ms Naisoro said.

In January this year, an analysis by the Fiji Police Force indicated that children from the ages of 0 to 5 years fall victims to crime, both physical and sexual in nature.

The "Crime Trend Report of 2016" revealed that 6 to 12 year old girls are mostly victims of assault causing actual bodily harm, followed by rape, sexual assault and indecent assault .

The report said boys were mostly victims of assault offences.

"The 13 to 17 year old females are mostly victims of rape, defilement, abduction and assault causing actual bodily harm, while males are mostly victims of assault offences," the report said.

"Another statistic that is truly disturbing is that 3 to 17 year old female victims make up 37 per cent of the total rape cases reported in 2016."