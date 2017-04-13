Germany stands by Fiji

/ Front page / News

AS a big industrialised nation, Germany has assured Fiji that it has no intention of outshining Fiji's presidency of the 23rd Conference of the Parties (COP 23).

Germany's state secretary for environment, Jochen Flasbarth, said he had clarified with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama that the presidency and all its contents were in the hands of Fiji.

"First of all, I have to clarify that we are just the technical host as it (COP 23) happens in Bonn (Germany)," Mr Flasbarth said.

"The presidency and all the content are in the hands of Fiji and that is what I underlined when I talked to the Prime Minister because we feel we need to make it clear that one might think about smaller island states being the presidency in Germany, a big industrialised country, we might have the intention to take over."

Mr Flasbarth said the country had set aside $F155 million to host the event and ensure that everything was up to standard, including the conference facilities and buildings.

He said Germany would assist Fiji in ensuring a successful presidency.

"I am quite sure that Fiji shares with all other vulnerable countries in the world, specially the vulnerable small island states, the need to enhance ambition to mitigate and to adopt.

"Adaptation is important, but the less we invest into mitigation the more we have to adopt into the future."

Mr Flasbarth said during the conference in November, his country would also provide funding for a Fiji tent to provide a Fijian flavour to the event.