Fiji Time: 6:27 PM on Thursday 13 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Germany stands by Fiji

Nasik Swami
Thursday, April 13, 2017

AS a big industrialised nation, Germany has assured Fiji that it has no intention of outshining Fiji's presidency of the 23rd Conference of the Parties (COP 23).

Germany's state secretary for environment, Jochen Flasbarth, said he had clarified with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama that the presidency and all its contents were in the hands of Fiji.

"First of all, I have to clarify that we are just the technical host as it (COP 23) happens in Bonn (Germany)," Mr Flasbarth said.

"The presidency and all the content are in the hands of Fiji and that is what I underlined when I talked to the Prime Minister because we feel we need to make it clear that one might think about smaller island states being the presidency in Germany, a big industrialised country, we might have the intention to take over."

Mr Flasbarth said the country had set aside $F155 million to host the event and ensure that everything was up to standard, including the conference facilities and buildings.

He said Germany would assist Fiji in ensuring a successful presidency.

"I am quite sure that Fiji shares with all other vulnerable countries in the world, specially the vulnerable small island states, the need to enhance ambition to mitigate and to adopt.

"Adaptation is important, but the less we invest into mitigation the more we have to adopt into the future."

Mr Flasbarth said during the conference in November, his country would also provide funding for a Fiji tent to provide a Fijian flavour to the event.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rising up against the odds
  2. Infant dies
  3. Woman says she did not consent
  4. 'Unpredictable'
  5. Babies latest victims
  6. Germany stands by Fiji
  7. Blood test woes
  8. Party seeks clarity on future of Penang mill
  9. Ministry reveals increase in school dropouts
  10. Lifetime experience for 5 couples as they ready for Singapore treat

Top Stories this Week

  1. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  2. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  3. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  4. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  6. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  7. Resort opens doors Sunday (09 Apr)
  8. 'I am still headman' Monday (10 Apr)
  9. Mine death Friday (07 Apr)
  10. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)