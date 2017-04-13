REACH program launches mobile service

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Joshko Wakaniyasi, executive officer of the Spinal Injury Association of Fiji, Ministry of Women officials and other representatives after the commissioning of the buses at Albert Park yesterday. Picture: ATU RASEA

THOUSANDS of Fijians in rural parts of Fiji can now access their social, economic and legal rights enshrined in the Constitution from their doorsteps after the commissioning of three REACH program mobile service delivery buses yesterday.

The REACH — Rights, Empowerment and Cohesion for Rural and Urban Fijians — program, is a partnership by the Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation and the Legal Aid Commission, with funding from the Japanese Government and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa said geography and challenges faced by their clients limited their ability to access their services.

"Some live with disabilities, some have no access to affordable and or timely transportation and some have absolutely no idea what kinds of services are available to them," Ms Vuniwaqa said.

"It is in this realisation of the challenge in front of us that the REACH project was born, where people could not come to us, we decided to take our services to them."

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti- Discrimination Commission and the Fiji Police Force have also come on board to be part of the program.

"We aim to rope in more arms of Government who deliver essential services to rural Fijians to join us on our quest to 'REACH' more rural Fijians," said Ms Vuniwaqa.

"The approach is proactive and will enable the key stakeholders to deliver their appropriate services for the multi-faceted issues that arise during service delivery."