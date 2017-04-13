Infant dies

/ Front page / News

A 32-YEAR-OLD man is seeking answers from the Health and Medical Services Ministry about the death of his infant daughter and the conduct of medical personnel at the Lautoka Hospital in the wake of her death.

Mithun Permal spoke to this newspaper yesterday, visibly shaken and distraught about what transpired at the hospital from the moment he and his wife Vishalini Lata arrived there, to when they were informed their daughter had died.

Mr Permal said when he took his wife for a check-up on Monday, the results gave no indication of any abnormalities.

"The doctor told us that everything was fine and told us to come back on April 18," the father-of-four said.

"On Tuesday, I got a call from my wife at about 4pm. She had started experiencing labour pains so we rushed her from our Nawaicoba home in Nadi to the hospital. Her water broke when we reached Natabua.

"When we got to the hospital there was no stretcher available and I carried Vishalini to the delivery bed," he claimed.

"I was chased out shortly after and together with family and friends was told to wait. My wife gave birth shortly after we arrived, but they took the baby away.

"I kept asking the nurses what had happened and when I could see my daughter.

"No one told us anything and more than an hour after my wife gave birth, a doctor came to us and said baby was dead."

Mr Permal said he refused to accept the listed cause of death and would await the outcome of a post-mortem examination on Friday before determining what course of action he would take.

"They said my daughter was sickly and had a weak heartbeat - if this was the case, why weren't we informed during the clinics leading up to delivery?"

He was concerned about the "suspicious death" of his baby and the way he and his family members were treated.

"Some of the nurses started shouting at us when we demanded answers because blood was coming out of my daughter's nose. They became really rude and it was really hard for us and they should have been more understanding because we had just lost our daughter," he claimed

"We just want people to be aware of this because we don't want anyone else going through what we have and I hope the Health Ministry investigates this."

The Health and Medical Services Ministry said investigations had already begun.

"Investigations are currently underway," the ministry said in a statement.

"The ministry is in contact with the family concerned. The ministry will not be providing further details of this case to the media, out of respect for the immediate family's privacy at this difficult time."

Meanwhile, a video taken immediately after the family had been informed of the infant's death was posted on the Facebook page Fiji Exposed Forum.

It showed a midwife screaming at Mr Permal and his family.

The Facebook post went viral, prompting hundreds of comments from an outraged public.