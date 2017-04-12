Fiji Time: 2:09 AM on Thursday 13 April

Gamel happy with VPL performance

PRAVIN NARAIN
Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Update: 6:30PM NATIONAL football coach Christophe Gamel is happy with the performance of the district teams in the Vodafone Premier League this season.

The French man said the teams have improved a lot.

"I have watched two matches in the weekend and I have seen the coaches have seen the national team play a different style of football from the past," he said.

"They are applying my vision and it is a positive signs.

"The games were open and by this means the teams played an offensive football which is good."

Gamel, after taking over the coaching role of Fiji FA, Fiji team played with more structure and alertness against New Zealand in the 2018 FIFA World Cup stage three qualifiers on home and away basis. The side conceded four goals from two matches.

"Though the teams are improving but they miss rhythm and finishing is a problem which I also face with the national team," he added.

"It had been a very positive last week."

Gamel is now preparing the team to play New Caledonia in the formality World Cup qualifying match next month.








