Update: 6:29PM THE current situations of faulty traffic signals pedestrians have complained about in the capital will soon improve as Fiji Roads Authority works on upgrading their equipment.

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Officer, John Hutchinson said that there is a 30seconds time frame that is given to the pedestrians to cross the roads and whereas in the city areas where there is more traffic vary between 12 to 24 seconds.

�These sites are on fixed timing, once we start upgrading the Traffic signal, sites detectors will become functional and based on our traffic survey the set timings would be changed as necessary to improve the efficiency of the controlled signal sites,� Mr Hutchinson said.

He added that FRA would always monitor the timing and attend to unplanned breakdowns.