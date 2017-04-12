TEDx gets corporate support

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:26PM ENCOURAGED by last years events, a group of corporate business houses have agreed to finance the staging of the second annual TEDx Suva.

Using the slogan �Ideas worth spreading�, TEDx is a locally organised live talk event which is mirrored on the TED Talks video and live speakers event which originated in the United States.

With the goal of sparking deep discussion and connection, TEDx Suva will be held on Saturday 6 May at the University of the South Pacific.

A press statement from the organisers confirm sponsors for TEDx Suva 2017 would be announced at tomorrow at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

�Encouraged by the success of last year�s event, TEDx Suva 2017 sponsors are excited to keep the

spotlight trained on Fiji�s diverse and vibrant ideas for sharing on the TEDx world stage, showcasing

the depth, intellect, Pacific spirit and culture of the land and its people,� TEDx Suva said.

�Organisers have assured TEDxSuva sponsors and potential audience members that this year�s event

will keep the spotlight trained on Fiji�s diverse and vibrant ideas for sharing on the TEDx world stage.�