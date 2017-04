/ Front page / News

Update: 6:26PM A 60-year-old man who allegedly raped his one-year ´┐Żand- 11- months old granddaughter was produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court at midday today.

The accused, who is charged with one count of rape appeared before Magistrate Chaitanya Lakshman.

The offence took place at one of the small settlements in Naitasiri between March 20 and March 28 this year.

He has been remanded in custody.

He will reappear before the High Court on April 21.