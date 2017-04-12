Fiji Time: 6:23 PM on Wednesday 12 April

Eastern Zone starts sevens tourney

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Update: 6:12PM FOURTY teams are already registered to compete on Saturday at the first ever Eastern Zone Rugby 7s Tournament which will be held at the Suva Grammar School Ground.

Tagged the Ricoh Minolta Eastern Zone Invitational 7s, the inaugural tournament is the brain child of teachers of Eastern Zone schools in the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Association.

Eastern Zone Rugby president Solomone Seru said the tournament was an initiative by teachers to lift the level of competition and he added the Rio Gold was an inspiration.

�We have all the champion titles and trophies of the Rugby Union 15s competition in schools in our zone.  When our Fiji National 7s team won the Gold medal, it inspired us to do something more to improve our students skill and develop their career path,� Seru said.

So far more than 30 boys� teams in the Under 15, Under 17 and Under 19 age categories have signed up while eight women�s teams too have registered.

There is space for late entries from other nearby schools who wish to expose their students to competition ahead of the high school rugby season which takes place in the second school term, Seru Said.








