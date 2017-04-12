EU helps pearl farms

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:04PM AQUACULTURE was very badly damaged after Tropical Cyclone more than $1.7 million worth of damage in the northern division alone.

The Fisheries department continues to get long term rehabilitation to its aquaculture infrastructure, the latest being from the European Union� through its �Increasing Agricultural Commodities Trade" (IACT) project.

According to a media circular issued by the Fisheries Department today, the IACT which is implement by the Pacific Community (SPC) will hand over much needed equipment to assist local pearl farmers.

�The pearl sector is one of several sectors assisted by the IACT project as part of the Tropical Cyclone (TC) Winston recovery initiative, which focused on assisting commercial enterprises in the agriculture and aquaculture industries recover from damages and costs incurred following TC Winston,� the fisheries media alert said.

�The Ministry of Fisheries will be receiving 62 Spat Collector Lines from the European Union (EU) funded "Increasing Agricultural Commodities Trade" (IACT) project, implemented by the Pacific Community.�