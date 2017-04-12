Fiji Time: 6:23 PM on Wednesday 12 April

Qoro appointed on Free Bird Institute board

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Update: 5:52PM FORMER South Pacific Stock Exchange (SPSE) chief executive Latileta Qoro has been appointed as an additional non-executive director of the Free Bird Institute Limited (FBL) board.

Ms Qoro was appointed alongside Yoko Nameki, the outgoing general manager in charge of the high school division with the parent company, South Pacific Free Bird Co Ltd, in Japan.

The announcement was made via a market announcement to the SPSE this afternoon, signed by board chairman Hiroshi Taniguchi and director Waisale Iowane.

"We are fortunate to have Lati on board with us because it shows that she has confidence in our company and as a newly-listed entity, we could use someone of Lati's caliber and experience to assist us with this journey," Mr Taniguchi said.

Ms Qoro holds a Master of Commerce Degree majoring in Accounting, and also a Bachelor of Economics Degree both from the University of Sydney.

Mrs Nameki, on the other hand, comes with work experience and knowledge of Japan's education sector spanning more than 12 years.

She was also a director of the Japanese department of the SISA English Institute Inc in California, USA, from 2008 to 2010.

She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management from Fort Hays State University in the US.








