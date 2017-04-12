Fiji Time: 6:22 PM on Wednesday 12 April

Tuitubou presents IPU regional report

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Update: 5:47PM FIJI'S Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou has presented the 136th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly with the IPU Regional Seminar report that carries recommendations on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The recommendations, reached at the two-day seminar in Nadi last November, focused on the SDGs that were particularly relevant to the Pacific region, such as those on climate change, gender equality and social equity. 

In the report, members of Parliament from Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu had agreed that, among others, parliamentarians should work across party lines to build political will and implement the SDGs in their own countries. 

A statement from the Parliament secretariat also noted the recommendation that Parliaments should discharge its functions to help translate the international SDGs into a national reality.

Other recommendations were that:

- The national development strategy should be gender sensitive;

- Parliaments should make sure that legislation supports the implementation of the national sustainable development strategy;

- Parliaments should consider integrating the SDG agenda into established national strategies through cooperation between the legislature and the executive;

- Each parliament should find effective ways to hold their government to account for the implementation of the national sustainable development strategy; and 

- Parliaments should be part of the international SDG network by participating in organisations that provide support on the SDG agenda such as the IPU and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.








