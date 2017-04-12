Fiji Time: 6:23 PM on Wednesday 12 April

Cracks on Savusavu highway

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Update: 4:09PM CRACKS have started to appear on the Lomaloma stretch so the Fiji Roads Authority have immediately closed the road which is the main access to Savusavu town.

Chief Executive Officer John Hutchinson said his north team had been monitoring the site following reports of movement visible on the road surface.

"FRA has engaged experts to carry out further geotechnical drilling work to try and establish the cause of the Lomaloma slip and we have now progressed into design phase," Mr Hutchinson said.

He added the site, which northerners have always known to be a trouble sport, was subject to reinstatement work 2014 and 2015.

Attributing some of the damage to heavy rainfall in the past weeks, Mr Hutchinson said was unfortunate that the road surface had dropped and deformed to a large extent in the last few weeks.

"The safety of travellers is of concern to us and we urge that motorists use the diversion route adjacent to the road."








