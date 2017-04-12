Minister issues Easter pay warning

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:42PM EMPLOYERS who operate on this Easter long weekend must pay their workers accordingly.

People who are expected to report to their place of work on either Good Friday, Easter Saturday or Easter Monday are entitled to double pay.

According to a statement from the department of information, the Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate yesterday clarified that anyone working will be entitled to public holiday pay.

�The Minister highlighted that Section 67 of the Employment Relations Act 2007 states that a worker must be paid in respect of each public holiday for the number of hours which the worker would normally have worked on that day had it not been a public holiday,� the statement said.

�If a worker is employed on Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Monday, then the worker is entitled to double pay.�

However, the catch is workers must have been at work a day before and after the public holiday or provide a valid reason or a medical certificate as to their absence.

�The Honourable Minister appealed to all employers who will be operating during these public holidays to remunerate their workers accordingly.�