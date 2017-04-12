New card with chip

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image ANZ Fiji Country head Saud Minam and ANZ project manager Tomasi Toganivalu during the launch today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:37PM EVOLVING with the digital age, ANZ today launched its new, innovative and more secure chip credit cards for its customers in Fiji.

ANZ Fiji country head Saud Minam said the launch was part of their commitment to continuously improving their products and services for their customers.

"Today, we're excited to launch this new product that aligns to global security standards," Mr Minam said.

"Chip technology is fast becoming the global standard for card security.

"In Australia, New Zealand, Europe and Asia, it is already being widely used and has proven to be effective in preventing fraud."

A first for the market in Fiji, Mr Minam said a credit card with a security chip is more secure than one with just the magnetic strip on the back of the card.

With the new security chip feature, he said it would be difficult to fraudulently copy the credit card details.

The new chip credit cards are available for ANZ Visa Classic, Visa Business Card, MasterCard Gold and MasterCard SPB Gold.

ANZ customers can expect to have their credit cards replaced with the new chip-enabled cards when they are reissued on expiry or when new credit card accounts are opened.

Mr Minam has also clarified that no additional costs would be incurred during the card replacements for existing holders.

Customers may also request an early upgrade to the chip-enabled cards by visiting their nearest ANZ branch or contacting the ANZ Card Help Desk on 3316644 to order one.