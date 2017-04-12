Energy ministers to build clean energy platform

Update: 3:37PM A GATHERING of Energy ministers scheduled for the last week of April in Tonga will build an important platform to table the individual positions and initiatives by each country as they work towards accessible, affordable, safe and clean energy and transport services for the Pacific.
The high level meeting for 100 energy and transport
ministers and experts who will also discuss the latest international and
regional developments the sector which affect the Pacific.
According to a statement from the Secretariat of the Pacific
Community (SPC), the meeting will also cover energy and transport challenges
and priorities.
These are as per the Framework for Resilient Development in
the Pacific, the Framework for Action on Energy Security in the Pacific and the
regional Framework for Action on Transport Services.
�The meeting is timely. Individually as sovereign nations,
we have obligations to these global and regional instruments, but more
importantly, to our own respective nationally determined contributions and
government�s energy and transport targets and aspirations,� said Siaosi
'Ofakivahafolau Sovaleni, Tonga�s Minister for Energy.
�The meeting will therefore look at adopting regional
positions, which we can task our regional agencies and partners to assist us on
and which we can go out to global forums and negotiations and promote with an
united voice,�.
The theme of the meeting is �Affordable, Reliable and
Sustainable Energy and Transport Services for All�.