Less audit issues good, says Dean

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Update: 3:36PM THE Permanent Secretary for Public Enterprises David Kolitagane and his team this morning presented to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on the audit findings of the Office of the Auditor-General for the 2014 and 2015 financial years.

Mr Kolitagane said overall their accounts (audit reports) for the two years were unqualified and most of the audit issues raised had since been rectified or are now in the process.

PAC chairman Mohammed Dean agreed that the Ministry of Public Enterprises had only a few audit issues and said: �The lesser the issues are a clear sign that the Ministry is operating at a very good level.�

Meanwhile, on the issue of the increase in the ministry�s expenditure by around $5.6m Mr Kolitagane said: �The increase is mainly due to the inclusion of Biosecurity Authority of Fiji (BAF) under the ministry�s budget so their capital grant of $4.2m and $2m was included in the ministry�s budget and for monitoring as well.�








