Fiji Time: 6:22 PM on Wednesday 12 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Three hundred farmers get new road

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Update: 3:36PM FIFTY sugar cane access roads running 42 kilometres to benefit 315 farmers in Lautoka is being upgraded.

The road upgrade projected, mdade possible by a FJD$4.25 million funding by the European Union (EU) will take place in the Drasa sugar cane sector.

Entitled the �Rural Access Roads and Associated Infrastructure (RARAI)�, the project will be implemented by the Secretariat of the Pacific Community (SPC) and executed by a local earthmoving firm.

The EU�s acting head of cooperation, Jes�s Lavi�a said the project was also important because it would help create employment opportunities.

''This project tackles a key challenge for farmers, in particular in more remote areas of Fiji by easing the transportation of sugar to the mills,� Mr Lavi�a said.

�The project has also an important social component, as it will provide employment for vulnerable groups of the population. It is therefore, an important element in the EU's ongoing support to the sugar sector in Fiji.�

The projected is aimed at improving road access between sugar cane farms and the main Queens Highway.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64460.6256
JPY 53.662950.6629
GBP 0.38570.3777
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.70170.6687
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.48570.4687

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Soldier answers call of duty
  2. 6 sent home
  3. Man, 27, jailed for attempted rape of aunt
  4. Karan clarifies Waqabaca issue
  5. $4.5m owed to fund
  6. Champagne rugby
  7. Take up 'science'
  8. Police probe arson claims
  9. Fiji listens to world leaders
  10. Flotsam And Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  3. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  4. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  6. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  7. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  8. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  9. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  10. Resort opens doors Sunday (09 Apr)