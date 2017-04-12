Three hundred farmers get new road

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:36PM FIFTY sugar cane access roads running 42 kilometres to benefit 315 farmers in Lautoka is being upgraded.

The road upgrade projected, mdade possible by a FJD$4.25 million funding by the European Union (EU) will take place in the Drasa sugar cane sector.

Entitled the �Rural Access Roads and Associated Infrastructure (RARAI)�, the project will be implemented by the Secretariat of the Pacific Community (SPC) and executed by a local earthmoving firm.

The EU�s acting head of cooperation, Jes�s Lavi�a said the project was also important because it would help create employment opportunities.

''This project tackles a key challenge for farmers, in particular in more remote areas of Fiji by easing the transportation of sugar to the mills,� Mr Lavi�a said.

�The project has also an important social component, as it will provide employment for vulnerable groups of the population. It is therefore, an important element in the EU's ongoing support to the sugar sector in Fiji.�

The projected is aimed at improving road access between sugar cane farms and the main Queens Highway.