Three hundred farmers get new road

Update: 3:36PM FIFTY sugar cane access roads running 42 kilometres to benefit 315 farmers in Lautoka is being upgraded.
The road upgrade projected, mdade possible by a FJD$4.25
million funding by the European Union (EU) will take place in the Drasa sugar
cane sector.
Entitled the �Rural Access Roads and Associated
Infrastructure (RARAI)�, the project will be implemented by the Secretariat of
the Pacific Community (SPC) and executed by a local earthmoving firm.
The EU�s acting head of cooperation, Jes�s Lavi�a said the
project was also important because it would help create employment
opportunities.
''This project tackles a key challenge for farmers, in
particular in more remote areas of Fiji by easing the transportation of sugar
to the mills,� Mr Lavi�a said.
�The project has also an important social component, as it
will provide employment for vulnerable groups of the population. It is therefore,
an important element in the EU's ongoing support to the sugar sector in Fiji.�
The projected is aimed at improving road access between
sugar cane farms and the main Queens Highway.