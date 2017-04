/ Front page / News

Update: 3:35PM THE 2017 Vodafone Fiji defending champions Nadi have been pooled with Labasa, Ba and Dreketi group A.

The groups were drawn at the Vodafone Shop at My FNPF Center in Suva earlier today.

Fiji Football Association chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf said the teams were evenly drawn.

Meanwhile, in group B hosts Rewa will play Suva, Lautoka and Rakiraki.