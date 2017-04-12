Economist accredited to Fiji

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:35PM AN Economist with a master's degree in international relations who also holds a political science doctorate is the Ambassador of Argentina to Fiji.

Dr Hugo Javier Gobbi, who is based in the Argentine Embassy in Canberra, Australia is accredited to Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

According to a department of information statement, the diplomat presented his credentials to the President Jioji Konusi Konrote at State House yesterday after inspecting a 25-member guard of honour by Fijian military.

"Ambassador Gobbi, from Buenos Aires in Argentina, is an economist with a Master degree in International Relations and a PhD in Political Science from Belgium," the government statement said.

"He is a career diplomat who had served in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the Directorate of Multilateral Economic Relations, the Embassy of Argentina to the European Economic Community, the Embassy of Argentina to Brazil, and the Secretariat of International Economic Relations."