Fiji Time: 6:23 PM on Wednesday 12 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Economist accredited to Fiji

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Update: 3:35PM AN Economist with a master's degree in international relations who also holds a political science doctorate is the Ambassador of Argentina to Fiji.

Dr Hugo Javier Gobbi, who is based in the Argentine Embassy in Canberra, Australia is accredited to Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

According to a department of information statement, the diplomat presented his credentials to the President Jioji Konusi Konrote at State House yesterday after inspecting a 25-member guard of honour by Fijian military.

"Ambassador Gobbi, from Buenos Aires in Argentina, is an economist with a Master degree in International Relations and a PhD in Political Science from Belgium," the government statement said.

"He is a career diplomat who had served in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the Directorate of Multilateral Economic Relations, the Embassy of Argentina to the European Economic Community, the Embassy of Argentina to Brazil, and the Secretariat of International Economic Relations."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64460.6256
JPY 53.662950.6629
GBP 0.38570.3777
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.70170.6687
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.48570.4687

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Soldier answers call of duty
  2. 6 sent home
  3. Man, 27, jailed for attempted rape of aunt
  4. Karan clarifies Waqabaca issue
  5. $4.5m owed to fund
  6. Champagne rugby
  7. Take up 'science'
  8. Police probe arson claims
  9. Fiji listens to world leaders
  10. Flotsam And Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  3. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  4. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  6. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  7. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  8. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  9. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  10. Resort opens doors Sunday (09 Apr)