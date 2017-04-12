Easter warning from Police

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:35PM PLAN your travel well, beware road dangers and look after your children during this Easter weekend.

The Fiji Police Force is emphasising these three points in their message ahead of the longest weekend of the year which begins tomorrow afternoon.

In a statement to the media today, Fiji Police Force spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the Easter long weekend would be a time celebration for many families.

"We are anticipating a lot of movement in to and out of major city and town areas for social and recreational gatherings, and with the increased number of road accidents recorded on a daily basis, we are urging everyone to plan their travel well."

With a reminder that speeding was the leading cause in the deaths of 14 lives on our roads this year, Ms Naisoro said the Police Force was hoping for zero fatalities.

She asked parents to keep a watchful eye over their children.