Fiji Time: 6:23 PM on Wednesday 12 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Easter warning from Police

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Update: 1:35PM PLAN your travel well, beware road dangers and look after your children during this Easter weekend.

The Fiji Police Force is emphasising these three points in their message ahead of the longest weekend of the year which begins tomorrow afternoon.

In a statement to the media today, Fiji Police Force spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the Easter long weekend would be a time celebration for many families.

"We are anticipating a lot of movement in to and out of major city and town areas for social and recreational gatherings, and with the increased number of road accidents recorded on a daily basis, we are urging everyone to plan their travel well."

With a reminder that speeding was the leading cause in the deaths of 14 lives on our roads this year, Ms Naisoro said the Police Force was hoping for zero fatalities.

She asked parents to keep a watchful eye over their children.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64460.6256
JPY 53.662950.6629
GBP 0.38570.3777
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.70170.6687
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.48570.4687

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Soldier answers call of duty
  2. 6 sent home
  3. Man, 27, jailed for attempted rape of aunt
  4. Karan clarifies Waqabaca issue
  5. $4.5m owed to fund
  6. Champagne rugby
  7. Take up 'science'
  8. Police probe arson claims
  9. Fiji listens to world leaders
  10. Flotsam And Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  3. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  4. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  6. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  7. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  8. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  9. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  10. Resort opens doors Sunday (09 Apr)