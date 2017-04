/ Front page / News

Update: 1:33PM A 60 year old farmer will appear at the Nausori Magistrates Court today charged with the rape of his 1-year-old granddaughter.

It is alleged the farmer raped the toddler at a settlement in Naitasiri in late March.

The matter came to light when the child complained to her mother of pain.

The accused is in custody and will be produced today.