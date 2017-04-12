Authority wants long term solution

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:04PM THE Fiji Roads Authority says it will need a longer term plan to compliment the increasing number of cars on our roads.

The authority�s chief executive officer John Hutchinson said they were working with stakeholders to start to lay the foundations for the long term thinking process.

"We are also working closely with the Land Transport Authority and the Fiji Police Force to help manage traffic on a daily basis and deal with any incidents which cause holdups," he said.

"The problem had existed from before FRA�s establishment. It reflects decades of poor planning and lack of integrated development and this is a common problem across all of our towns and cities."