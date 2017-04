/ Front page / News

Update: 12:42PM A 22 year old farmer is in custody for allegedly raping a 1 year old girl in a settlement on Taveuni. Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the two were living together.

"The matter was discovered when the child�s mother found her lying motionless and in pain yesterday morning," she said.

"The suspect will be taken to the Labasa Police Station where he will be questioned as investigations continue."