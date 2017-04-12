Fiji Time: 6:23 PM on Wednesday 12 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Bus accident file with prosecutors

REPEKA NASIKO
Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Update: 12:39PM THE investigation file of a bus driver involved in an alleged fatal accident in Lautoka on Monday is now with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the file was forwarded to the DPP's office for sanctioning once investigations were completed.

She said the bus driver was questioned and released.

The driver was alleged to have been behind the wheel of a bus that hit a 70-year-old grandmother on Monday morning.

She died a few hours after she was admitted at the Lautoka Hospital's Intensive Care Unit.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64460.6256
JPY 53.662950.6629
GBP 0.38570.3777
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.70170.6687
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.48570.4687

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Soldier answers call of duty
  2. 6 sent home
  3. Man, 27, jailed for attempted rape of aunt
  4. Karan clarifies Waqabaca issue
  5. $4.5m owed to fund
  6. Champagne rugby
  7. Take up 'science'
  8. Police probe arson claims
  9. Fiji listens to world leaders
  10. Flotsam And Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  3. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  4. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  6. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  7. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  8. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  9. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  10. Resort opens doors Sunday (09 Apr)