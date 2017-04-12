Bus accident file with prosecutors

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The accident scene at Yasawa Street in Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

Update: 12:39PM THE investigation file of a bus driver involved in an alleged fatal accident in Lautoka on Monday is now with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the file was forwarded to the DPP's office for sanctioning once investigations were completed.

She said the bus driver was questioned and released.

The driver was alleged to have been behind the wheel of a bus that hit a 70-year-old grandmother on Monday morning.

She died a few hours after she was admitted at the Lautoka Hospital's Intensive Care Unit.