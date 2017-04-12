/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Former Bollywood actor Raman Khanna at the Fiji Times Ltd office in Suva. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

A BOLLYWOOD show organiser is planning to host some shows in the country later in the year.

Raman Khanna, a former actor and the owner of Sangini Entertainment, an entity that organises and manages Bollywood and Indian classical dance events around the world, has shown interest in organising shows in Fiji.

According to Mr Khanna, his company was the first to bring in Bollywood shows in the country.

"Me and my wife Swapna Khanna run this company and we were the first ones to bring in Bollywood artistes, singers and dancers into the country," he said.

"Now I am again planning to bring in artistes from Bollywood for a show here in Suva and most probably in Labasa."

Mr Khanna, who made his acting debut in the movie Faasla in 1976, said this time around he was looking forward to introducing a competition for local artistes who would then get a chance to perform in the show.

"I would like to have a universal contest after signing the contract to select the best Talent in Art-Entertainment all around Fiji. The winners will get a chance to visit Bollywood, all departments of films such as production houses, directors, actors, choreographers, technicians at my own expenses," he said.

"I will make the complete coverage of the selected winners of their entire journey in Bollywood in media and these same winners after their Bollywood exposure will also be part of the proposed show in Fiji."

However, Mr Khanna declined to comment on which personalities he was planning to bring over, but promised the public of Fiji thrills and enjoyment.