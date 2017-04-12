Fiji Time: 6:23 PM on Wednesday 12 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Shows in Fiji

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, April 12, 2017

A BOLLYWOOD show organiser is planning to host some shows in the country later in the year.

Raman Khanna, a former actor and the owner of Sangini Entertainment, an entity that organises and manages Bollywood and Indian classical dance events around the world, has shown interest in organising shows in Fiji.

According to Mr Khanna, his company was the first to bring in Bollywood shows in the country.

"Me and my wife Swapna Khanna run this company and we were the first ones to bring in Bollywood artistes, singers and dancers into the country," he said.

"Now I am again planning to bring in artistes from Bollywood for a show here in Suva and most probably in Labasa."

Mr Khanna, who made his acting debut in the movie Faasla in 1976, said this time around he was looking forward to introducing a competition for local artistes who would then get a chance to perform in the show.

"I would like to have a universal contest after signing the contract to select the best Talent in Art-Entertainment all around Fiji. The winners will get a chance to visit Bollywood, all departments of films such as production houses, directors, actors, choreographers, technicians at my own expenses," he said.

"I will make the complete coverage of the selected winners of their entire journey in Bollywood in media and these same winners after their Bollywood exposure will also be part of the proposed show in Fiji."

However, Mr Khanna declined to comment on which personalities he was planning to bring over, but promised the public of Fiji thrills and enjoyment.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64460.6256
JPY 53.662950.6629
GBP 0.38570.3777
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.70170.6687
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.48570.4687

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Soldier answers call of duty
  2. 6 sent home
  3. Man, 27, jailed for attempted rape of aunt
  4. Karan clarifies Waqabaca issue
  5. $4.5m owed to fund
  6. Champagne rugby
  7. Take up 'science'
  8. Police probe arson claims
  9. Fiji listens to world leaders
  10. Flotsam And Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  3. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  4. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  6. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  7. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  8. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  9. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  10. Resort opens doors Sunday (09 Apr)