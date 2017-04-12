Fiji Time: 6:22 PM on Wednesday 12 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Youth issues

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, April 12, 2017

THE Pacific Youth Council has identified that many indigenous young people are lagging behind in some sectors of youth development in the country.

Council representative Manasa Vatanitawake said the council was working to minimise this issue affecting the youths.

"We have found out that indigenous youths were falling behind in terms of business developments, entrepreneurship compared with Indo-Fijian youths who excelled in these areas," he said.

"What we are trying to do now is to exchange information and how do we learn from them to progress further."

Mr Vatanitawake was present at the Pacific Region launch of the 2016 Global Youth Development Index (YDI) and Report in Suva last Friday and gave an opinion on how the YDI would support their work in the country.

"The YDI supports the work we are doing in the country not only internationally, but regionally as well. We have to see how relevant the indicators are and how we are responding to it. We are supposed to respond to it in terms of young people being involved in," he said.

"The indicators help us to either support or are very critical to how young people develop as a whole."

Mr Vatanitawake said there were still some factors affecting the youths in the country.

"In Fiji, young people continue to acknowledge that youth employment is an issue in the country. Other things like quality education, climate change, issue of resettlement and culture are also affecting them.

"The response from the youths and communities sometimes can be conflicting.

Our young people do take their time to do their own research in the village, they read the local newspaper, watch the television for what is happening around them, but others have a mind-set of living life as it comes."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64460.6256
JPY 53.662950.6629
GBP 0.38570.3777
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.70170.6687
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.48570.4687

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Soldier answers call of duty
  2. 6 sent home
  3. Man, 27, jailed for attempted rape of aunt
  4. Karan clarifies Waqabaca issue
  5. $4.5m owed to fund
  6. Champagne rugby
  7. Take up 'science'
  8. Police probe arson claims
  9. Fiji listens to world leaders
  10. Flotsam And Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  3. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  4. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  6. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  7. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  8. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  9. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  10. Resort opens doors Sunday (09 Apr)