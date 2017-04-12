Youth issues

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Youths during their first breakout workshops at a National Youth and Sports Conference. The Pacific Youth Council has identified that many young indigenous people lag behind in some sectors of development. Picture: FILE

THE Pacific Youth Council has identified that many indigenous young people are lagging behind in some sectors of youth development in the country.

Council representative Manasa Vatanitawake said the council was working to minimise this issue affecting the youths.

"We have found out that indigenous youths were falling behind in terms of business developments, entrepreneurship compared with Indo-Fijian youths who excelled in these areas," he said.

"What we are trying to do now is to exchange information and how do we learn from them to progress further."

Mr Vatanitawake was present at the Pacific Region launch of the 2016 Global Youth Development Index (YDI) and Report in Suva last Friday and gave an opinion on how the YDI would support their work in the country.

"The YDI supports the work we are doing in the country not only internationally, but regionally as well. We have to see how relevant the indicators are and how we are responding to it. We are supposed to respond to it in terms of young people being involved in," he said.

"The indicators help us to either support or are very critical to how young people develop as a whole."

Mr Vatanitawake said there were still some factors affecting the youths in the country.

"In Fiji, young people continue to acknowledge that youth employment is an issue in the country. Other things like quality education, climate change, issue of resettlement and culture are also affecting them.

"The response from the youths and communities sometimes can be conflicting.

Our young people do take their time to do their own research in the village, they read the local newspaper, watch the television for what is happening around them, but others have a mind-set of living life as it comes."