Woman relives rape ordeal during trial

"I COULD not ask for help because I was scared," said a 21-year-old woman who was allegedly raped and sexually assaulted by three men on October 25, 2015, in Nasinu.

The woman, who was 19 years old at the time of the incident, told High Court judge Justice Vincent Perera during cross examination yesterday that although she was left alone by the accused for "not more than seven minutes", she could not ask for help from people she met while standing alone at a footpath because she was fearful of the first accused, Semi Benjamin.

Legal Aid Commission lawyer Lavinia David, who is representing Mr Benjamin, asked, "Within that seven minutes you didn't try and run away to your home which is just close by?"

The complainant replied, "I couldn't run because I knew he was close by".

She agreed that Mr Benjamin did not tie her legs and hands and agreed that her mouth was not covered that prevented her from running away from Mr Benjamin or asking for help from houses that lined both sides of the route they were taking.

But, she said, she could not do anything because of fear.

"The fear that you talk of, isn't that enough for you to try and run home?" Ms David asked the complainant.

The complainant said she was scared and it prevented her from running home.

She said she was smoking and waiting for Mr Benjamin, who disappeared into a blue house when she met a group of boys she knew very well.

Ms David asked "since you knew these boys very well, why didn't you tell them of your situation since you were alone?"

The complainant replied that she could not "because he told me not to".

"I put it to you that you didn't ask for help because you were willingly waiting for Mr Benjamin," Ms David told the complainant.

The complainant replied that the accused had threatened her to stay there and not do anything.

Mr Benjamin is charged with three counts of rape, his co-accused Vero Vakariri is charged with one count each of rape and sexual assault while the third accused Jope Vakaloloma is charged with one count of sexual assault.

The incident is alleged to have happened after the complainant returned from a church service at Nasinu and was heading home.

The complainant alleged she was taken to a house and forced to smoke marijuana and then experienced feeling weak afterwards. It was then, she claimed, that the accused raped and sexually assaulted her. She said she only managed to get out of the house when there was a knock at the door.

She told the court that she ran out of the house to ask for help and collapsed on the road and later woke up in the hospital.

The trial continues today.