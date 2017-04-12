Solar lights for rural homes

/ Front page / News

VISHVA Hindu Parishad (VDP) continues its relief work after TC Winston with plans to give 1000 solar rechargeable lights to families who have not had their electricity restored in Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki.

VDP is a registered incorporated society registered under Charitable Trust Act.

VDP president Jay Dayal hopes their assistance to schools and communities will help children with their studies.

while they wait for electricity to be restored.

"Costing $30 each, the solar rechargeable lights are being brought in from China and will cost us a total of $30, 000," he said.

"The lights, which can also be used to charge mobile phones, will arrive in two weeks by air freight and will be given to 1000 homes free of charge."

Mr Dayal said over 2800 homes have been given relief packs, tarpaulins, clothes and they have built 15 houses for affected families in Ba.

"We have provided evacuation (shelters) right on the day of cyclone, and provided 2500 food packs, bottled water, clothes, tarpaulins, solar lights, cash, timber and tins to the victims," he said.

"We are currently in discussion with our overseas affiliates in USA to come to Fiji to provide psychological and mental support to the victims."

He added VHP have also helped families receive cargo from families abroad by clearing items from customs and delivering items to their door step, no matter where they live.