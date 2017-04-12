Group queries poll body

/ Front page / News

THE coalition of opposition political parties has rejected a statement by Electoral Commission chairman Suresh Chandra that the commission would follow the law as it was and not ponder on what the law should be.

Coalition representative and Fiji United Freedom Party leader Jagath Karunaratne said the very existence of a commission was to ensure that laws were in line with delivering free, fair and credible elections.

"If the laws are not in line with the objectives of the commission, then they must take proactive actions in recommending necessary changes," he said.

"The response to the Electoral Commission by the party leaders noted they were disappointed with the statement by the chairman of the commission that they can only operate with the law as it exists and not as it should be, to deliver free, fair and credible elections."

Mr Karunaratne said with respect, the coalition disagreed.

"The Constitution places the responsibility for the conduct of free and fair elections on the commission," he said.

"This is its mandated role and it empowers the commission to take on a proactive, not passive, stance in fulfilling this responsibility, including, where necessary, making recommendations to the authorities to change the laws and practices governing elections where they stand in the way of delivering a free, fair and credible election."

Electoral Commission chairman Suresh Chandra said the commission made it clear that it would follow the law to deliver the 2018 General Election.

Mr Chandra said the previous commission made recommendations for changes, but the new commission would follow the law as it was and not as it should be.

"As per section 75 (2) of the Constitution, the Electoral Commission is responsible for the conduct of free and fair elections in accordance with written law governing elections and any other relevant law," he said.

Mr Chandra said the commission would follow the law.

"We acknowledge that the previous commission made recommendations for changes, but, please allow me to make it clear that we will follow the law as it is and not as it should be," he said.

Mr Chandra said the commission was open to complaints from stakeholders.

"You (stakeholders) are welcome to exhaust the complaints and appeals provisions (section 17) of the Electoral Act to the fullest.

"However, I would like to categorically state that the Electoral Commission will consider with seriousness any correspondence it may receive. If we require, you must furnish the Electoral Commission with substance and facts within the time prescribed."