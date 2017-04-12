Fiji Time: 6:23 PM on Wednesday 12 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

School 'short' of food

Mere Naleba
Wednesday, April 12, 2017

THE Queen Victoria School Old Boys Association believes there is not enough food at the school to cater for the 926 boarders resulting in senior students bullying junior students to look for food.

Association president Anasa Vocea said this could be a contributing factor to the several bullying and assault cases recently reported from the school.

Mr Vocea said the food budget allocated by the Education Ministry was not enough for the increased number of students.

"I believe that the Ministry of Education should take part of the blame for these bullying cases. The school is overcrowded despite the denials made by the Minister for Education," he said.

When approached in Nausori yesterday for comments on the issue, Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy said everything at the school was under control.

"Don't worry. Leave QVS," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64460.6256
JPY 53.662950.6629
GBP 0.38570.3777
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.70170.6687
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.48570.4687

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Soldier answers call of duty
  2. 6 sent home
  3. Man, 27, jailed for attempted rape of aunt
  4. Karan clarifies Waqabaca issue
  5. $4.5m owed to fund
  6. Champagne rugby
  7. Take up 'science'
  8. Police probe arson claims
  9. Fiji listens to world leaders
  10. Flotsam And Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  3. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  4. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  6. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  7. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  8. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  9. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  10. Resort opens doors Sunday (09 Apr)