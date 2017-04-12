School 'short' of food

/ Front page / News

THE Queen Victoria School Old Boys Association believes there is not enough food at the school to cater for the 926 boarders resulting in senior students bullying junior students to look for food.

Association president Anasa Vocea said this could be a contributing factor to the several bullying and assault cases recently reported from the school.

Mr Vocea said the food budget allocated by the Education Ministry was not enough for the increased number of students.

"I believe that the Ministry of Education should take part of the blame for these bullying cases. The school is overcrowded despite the denials made by the Minister for Education," he said.

When approached in Nausori yesterday for comments on the issue, Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy said everything at the school was under control.

"Don't worry. Leave QVS," he said.