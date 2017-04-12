Fiji Time: 6:23 PM on Wednesday 12 April

1500 turn up for Damodar City car show

Alisi Vucago
Wednesday, April 12, 2017

MORE than 1500 people showed up to witness the first Damodar City "Fate of the Furious car show" where car enthusiasts and car collectors flashed their cars yesterday.

The car show was a build up for the much-anticipated Fate of the Furious movie that premiered in Damodar cinemas in Suva last night.

Damodar Group of Companies chief executive officer Div Damodar said the show brought so much interest in youths with a passion for cars and it gave them an opportunity to not only boost their interest for cars, but also to be responsible road users.

Shirina Sudhakar, 9, was the youngest car enthusiast, showcasing her 1997 model Honda Prelude at the car show.

Ajesh Sudhakar said he sold his daughter the car for $19,000, which she would pay for by doing household chores.

"My father gave me this car when I got my first job 20 years ago so it has a lot of sentimental value," he said.








