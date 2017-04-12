Fiji Time: 6:23 PM on Wednesday 12 April

Man in custody over body find

Felix Chaudhary
Wednesday, April 12, 2017

SWIFT action by police resulted in a man being brought in for questioning in relation to the death of a 35-year-old electrician last Sunday.

Seremaia Vana was found dead in a creek near the Jinnu Rd junction in Waiyavi, Lautoka.

Police chief of intelligence and investigations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Biu Matavou confirmed they had a suspect in custody.

"The suspect was taken in after the post-mortem examination which revealed an element of foul play that led to the victim's death," he said in a statement yesterday.

"He is currently being questioned."

at the Lautoka Police Station as investigations continue."

Mr Vana was last seen drinking grog with two associates on Saturday night.

His body was discovered at the bottom of a creek in an area littered with beer cartons and bottles early on Sunday morning.

He was well-known in the neighbourhood as 'Livaliva'.

The deceased's sister said the family was struggling to come to terms with his death because Mr Vana was very popular and well-liked in the neighbourhood.








