No cane for Penang

+ Enlarge this image The Penang sugar mill, which has been closed by the Fiji Sugar Corporation. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

NO cane will be dumped at the Penang sugar mill for transfer to the Rarawai factory in Ba, says Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark.

"All cane harvested from the Penang mill area will go directly from individual farms to Rarawai," he said.

"This will not only reduce wastage and double handling, it will also ensure we get continuous fresh green cane."

Mr Clark made the comments in response to what he termed "misinformation" within the industry about how cane would be handled and the costs incurred on growers because of the permanent closure of the Penang mill.

He said farmers would not be any worse off than they were during the 2016 season under the transport arrangement from Penang to Rarawai being negotiated for this year.

The National Farmers Union issued a statement this week calling on the FSC to ensure farmers would not be affected during the 2017 harvest and crushing season.

"NFU's position on Ra cane crush for the 2017 season is that cane should be weighed on delivery to the Penang mill and dumped there to be carted by FSC to Rarawai," said former prime minister and union general secretary Mahendra Chaudhry.

"This will avoid problems for farmers who would otherwise suffer huge losses with frequent break downs of Rarawai mill as experienced last year. Cane weighed at Rarawai instead of Penang will result in weight losses being borne by the farmer, more so in the case of burnt cane."