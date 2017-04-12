Man, 27, jailed for attempted rape of aunt

/ Front page / News

A 27-YEAR-OLD man was jailed for three years and seven months for attempting to rape his aunt after a birthday party in Yasawa in 2013.

At the time of the incident, the victim was a 17-year-old student and the accused was 25.

During the High Court proceedings in Lautoka, it was revealed the incident happened while the victim and the accused were walking from Teci to Bukama Village.

The accused pulled on the victim's backpack, pushed her to the ground and attempted to rape her, but she managed to break free and sought help from a couple who were walking ahead.

High Court judge Justice Sunil Sharma took into account the accused was a first offender, married and had three young children and also the fact that he had been remanded for four-and-a-half months. However, Justice Sharma said the accused's behaviour towards the victim was "deplorable".

"The victim is related to the accused, she is the accused's aunt by virtue of the fact that she is the cousin of the accused's father, hence the accused betrayed the sanctity of the relationship and breached the trust of the victim," he said.

Justice Sharma said in the victim impact statement, he noted she had become mentally disturbed and embarrassed when the incident became known in the village and has not returned to school.

The accused has a non-parole period of two and a half years.