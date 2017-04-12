Fiji joins UNCCD programs

/ Front page / News

FIJIAN communities, government and non-government stakeholders have adopted the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) national action programs.

A project of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), UNCCD program international co-ordinator Douglas McGuire said these groups were using improved sustainable land and forest management practices and technologies.

Mr McGuire said in early November last year an operational taskforce comprising relevant stakeholder reps assessed the gaps identifying priority needs of communities and stakeholders in addressing land degradation, desertification and drought.

"At the end of the field visit, the project has identified gaps and needs which the project will hope to bridge, ranging from capacity building on relevant skills to product development and market access at the community level, national level as well as the private sectors," he said.

"Concurrently, activities have been also identified that focus on monitoring current productive landscape through awareness on sustainable land management practices."

Meanwhile, the project's national coordinator Maika Daveta said addressing land degradation was the responsibility of all land users and thus needed to be addressed in an integrated manner with participation of all stakeholders.

"A healthy and productive land is the natural fix to a number of pressing problems," he said.

"By safeguarding life on land, we deliver for all life on earth, we establish the basis for communities everywhere to not just survive but thrive by building a future on a healthy and productive foundation."

The Global Environment Facility "Forestry and protected area management" project implemented by FAO and the Fiji Government is the principal co-financier for this project with the Ministry of Forests and Ministry of Agriculture as national counterpart agencies implementing the project.