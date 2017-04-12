Land project to improve usage

/ Front page / News

THE greater Delaikoro, Taveuni and Mt Tomaniivi areas will soon improve their resilience to climate change.

This follows the implementation of the $4.44 million worth Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) national action programs.

Three project sites have been identified in Fiji which are productive landscapes in the vicinity of the protected areas established by the global environment facility "forestry and protected area management" project.

Project international co-ordinator Douglas McGuire says other additional sites include remnant dairy farms in the Korovou area, productive and degraded areas in Bua Province, as well as climate change relocation sites in Narikoso, Kadavu and Waciwaci District School in Lakeba.

"The project, once implemented, will be able to improve resilience to climate change in dry lands and other fragile ecosystems in African Caribbean Pacific (ACP) countries using a landscape approach," he said.

"The specific objective of the project is to improve the condition and productivity of agricultural, pastoral and pasturage landscapes affected by desertification, land degradation and drought by supporting the implementation of the UNCCD action plans.

"This will in turn address poverty alleviation as well as ending hunger."

Mr McGuire said the three results expected from the implementation of the project were the provision of an enhanced enabling environment, effective cross-sectoral works between relevant government and non-government organisations and stakeholders, planning, financing, budgeting, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of sustainable land and forest management.