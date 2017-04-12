Fiji Time: 6:23 PM on Wednesday 12 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Land project to improve usage

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, April 12, 2017

THE greater Delaikoro, Taveuni and Mt Tomaniivi areas will soon improve their resilience to climate change.

This follows the implementation of the $4.44 million worth Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) national action programs.

Three project sites have been identified in Fiji which are productive landscapes in the vicinity of the protected areas established by the global environment facility "forestry and protected area management" project.

Project international co-ordinator Douglas McGuire says other additional sites include remnant dairy farms in the Korovou area, productive and degraded areas in Bua Province, as well as climate change relocation sites in Narikoso, Kadavu and Waciwaci District School in Lakeba.

"The project, once implemented, will be able to improve resilience to climate change in dry lands and other fragile ecosystems in African Caribbean Pacific (ACP) countries using a landscape approach," he said.

"The specific objective of the project is to improve the condition and productivity of agricultural, pastoral and pasturage landscapes affected by desertification, land degradation and drought by supporting the implementation of the UNCCD action plans.

"This will in turn address poverty alleviation as well as ending hunger."

Mr McGuire said the three results expected from the implementation of the project were the provision of an enhanced enabling environment, effective cross-sectoral works between relevant government and non-government organisations and stakeholders, planning, financing, budgeting, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of sustainable land and forest management.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64460.6256
JPY 53.662950.6629
GBP 0.38570.3777
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.70170.6687
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.48570.4687

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Soldier answers call of duty
  2. 6 sent home
  3. Man, 27, jailed for attempted rape of aunt
  4. Karan clarifies Waqabaca issue
  5. $4.5m owed to fund
  6. Champagne rugby
  7. Take up 'science'
  8. Police probe arson claims
  9. Fiji listens to world leaders
  10. Flotsam And Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  3. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  4. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  6. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  7. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  8. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  9. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  10. Resort opens doors Sunday (09 Apr)