Police probe arson claims

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, April 12, 2017

A 20-YEAR-OLD man who allegedly set his mother's house on fire in Wainigadru last Saturday is admitted at the Labasa Hospital as police carry out investigations into the incident.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the youth allegedly set fire to the house while his mother was still inside.

Ms Naisoro said police rushed to the scene after they were alerted by villagers.

"The youth is currently admitted at Labasa Hospital from injuries that he suffered during the incident," she said.

"According to the mother of the 20-year-old, she said her son was mentally unstable.

"Police are continuing investigations into the incident before we can confirm these allegations."

Ms Naisoro said families caring for members with unsound mind needed to seek assistance from specialists on how to deal with them.

Meanwhile, she said investigations into a fire that claimed the lives of three children last month at Boca outside Labasa Town were still continuing.








