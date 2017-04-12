Fiji Time: 6:23 PM on Wednesday 12 April

Flotsam And Jetsam

Editor
Wednesday, April 12, 2017

ABOUT 20 people gathered and attended a funeral.

When they arrived at the full house, they waited their turn before entering the shed to present their i-reguregu.

Many pleasantries about the deceased and the family were uttered and tears flowed. Even the name of the deceased was mentioned.

Beachcomber heard that when they finished, they noticed the looks of confusion on the faces of the people in the shed. They didn't know anyone.

Meanwhile, the ladies in the group sobbed for the deceased.

They were then invited to go to the shed where the grog and tea were being served, and once again, they noticed there was not one familiar face there.

After much whispering and asking politely, they were given the name of the deceased and asked whose funeral they had intended to go to. They were told the deceased's family lived down the road and another funeral was taking place there.

With sheepish looks they retreated but the family was kind enough to return the mats, whales teeth and envelope of money to the group's leader.

The group had gone to the wrong funeral.








