$4.5m owed to fund

THE Fiji National Provident Fund is owed $4.5 million in member contributions from 917 defaulting employers.

These employers have been urged by the fund to settle any outstanding contributions by June 30 this year or pay a penalty of $100 per employee per month which comes into effect from July 1.

FNPF chief operating officer Jaoji Koroi urged defaulting employers to take advantage of the penalty waiver because the fund had no intention of extending the waiver.

"The fund has on more than one occasion activated this penalty waiver for the convenience of our employers but they must understand that it is affecting members' accounts," he said.

"Employers must remember their obligation and responsibility to their employees and in turn we also have our role to play as trustees of members' funds to recover what is rightfully owed to our members."

Mr Koroi urged all non-complying employers to visit their nearest FNPF branch or agency to make the necessary arrangements.

He said the fund had been working with employers to register and familiarise themselves with the employers online portal in order to simplify the contribution payment and submission process.

The portal allows employers who have registered to submit contribution schedule forms and once successfully uploaded are then able to generate their own invoices for payment.

Mr Koroi urged employers to use the portal facility as it would assist both parties in the timely distribution of FNPF contributions into members' accounts.

Employers who are interested in undergoing training for online portal are to contact the fund directly.

So far 4653 employers have registered for the online portal to assist employers meet their FNPF contribution payments.

Mr Koroi said their teams had been working closely with employers requesting assistance in terms of registering and familiarising themselves with the employers online portal. He said they had planned more awareness for employers which would be held soon.