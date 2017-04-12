Karan clarifies Waqabaca issue

/ Front page / News

ACTING permanent secretary for Foreign Affairs Ministry Yogesh Karan has put to rest speculations surrounding the resignation of Fiji's high commissioner to New Zealand Filimone Waqabaca.

Mr Karan said his office had not received anything official from Mr Waqabaca.

"My appointment came last Friday, so there have been speculations I know, but I haven't received anything. Unless and until I receive any letter or notification, then I can comment on it," he said.

Mr Karan said Mr Waqabaca was still part of the Fijian Government.