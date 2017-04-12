/ Front page / News

THE lack of interest by students in science subjects is worrying the Ministry of Education.

Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy, while opening a duplex building at the Pt Shreedhar Maharaj College school located on the outskirts of Nausori Town, said parents should encourage their children to take up science subjects.

Dr Reddy said if the trend was not reversed, this could result in the shortage or no science teachers at all in schools as well as doctors and nurses at the hospitals.

He said nationally, about 24 per cent of students took up biology and chemistry and 14 per cent in physics.

"In this era, we are now moving our education system, fine tuning it to provide quality education. Quality education is ensuring that our children get not only a simple pass but a good pass, good marks," he said.

"We can have 100 per cent pass rate by having every child getting 50 out of 100. That is not what we are after. We are after children doing extremely well in every subject."

Dr Reddy said students should know that scientists belong to a "privileged class of people"

"We want to tell the children that science students are very special. If you are a scientist you are very special, you are part of a privileged class of people," he said.

"So we are encouraging science students. That is why we are looking at quality education that deals with that sector of the economy.

The newly-built double-storey building will be used as a science lab and a classroom.