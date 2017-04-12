Fiji Day overseas voter registrations

/ Front page / News

OVERSEAS voter registration drive for Fiji's 2018 General Election will take place during the Fiji Day celebrations this year.

Electoral Commission chairman Suresh Chandra said registration teams would be deployed to countries where Fiji had foreign missions.

"The Fijian Elections Office (FEO) will be working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to coordinate logistics and other facilitations to implement the program," he said.

"The registration drives planned this year will allow overseas Fijians who still hold a valid Fiji passport to prepare and make arrangements to meet our registration teams during the Fiji Day celebrations."

Mr Chandra said in order to register, the FEO would require the applicants to produce a valid Fiji passport.

"Further details for the registration drives will be released in due course."

The FEO had already completed the voter registration drive for the Pacific where they registered eligible Fijians in Kiribati, Tonga, and Cook Islands. No details have been revealed yet on how much the overseas voter registration drive would cost.