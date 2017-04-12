Soldier answers call of duty

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Paula Dranisinukula (middle) farewelled by family members at the Nadi International Airport last night. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

SOLDIER Paula Dranisinukula relishes the chance of playing alongside his Vodafone Fiji 7s teammates in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series tournament in Singapore this weekend.

He is the latest inclusion of the many members of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces who have made their name in representing Fiji in the abbreviated code.

The 27-year-old Navuniivi man from Ra, follows in the footsteps of former and current Army players such as Jope Tuikabe, Emosi Mulevoro, Leone Nakarawa, Sikeli Vuruna, Sakeasi Vonolagi, Alifereti Dere, Mesake Rasari, Napolioni Naulia, Niko Baleiverata, Ponipate Bainivalu, Waqabaca Kotobalavu, Setareki Tawake, Sireli Naqelevuki, Lote Degei, Vilitati Sokiveta, Josua Vici and Isake Katonibau.

"This is a dream come true for me and I am looking forward to joining the boys and help them continue with the good performance they did in Hong Kong," Dranisinukula said.

He said his work was cut out for him and he would do his best.

He expected the call-up after watching the game and seeing injuries taking its toll on the team in Hong Kong.

"I was expecting the call because I was on standby and now that I have been given the chance, I will do my best."

Dranisinukula will join Nacanieli Labalaba and Lemeki Tulele as replacements in the Singapore leg of the series