Fiji Time: 6:22 PM on Wednesday 12 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Soldier answers call of duty

Peni Komaisavai
Wednesday, April 12, 2017

SOLDIER Paula Dranisinukula relishes the chance of playing alongside his Vodafone Fiji 7s teammates in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series tournament in Singapore this weekend.

He is the latest inclusion of the many members of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces who have made their name in representing Fiji in the abbreviated code.

The 27-year-old Navuniivi man from Ra, follows in the footsteps of former and current Army players such as Jope Tuikabe, Emosi Mulevoro, Leone Nakarawa, Sikeli Vuruna, Sakeasi Vonolagi, Alifereti Dere, Mesake Rasari, Napolioni Naulia, Niko Baleiverata, Ponipate Bainivalu, Waqabaca Kotobalavu, Setareki Tawake, Sireli Naqelevuki, Lote Degei, Vilitati Sokiveta, Josua Vici and Isake Katonibau.

"This is a dream come true for me and I am looking forward to joining the boys and help them continue with the good performance they did in Hong Kong," Dranisinukula said.

He said his work was cut out for him and he would do his best.

He expected the call-up after watching the game and seeing injuries taking its toll on the team in Hong Kong.

"I was expecting the call because I was on standby and now that I have been given the chance, I will do my best."

Dranisinukula will join Nacanieli Labalaba and Lemeki Tulele as replacements in the Singapore leg of the series








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64460.6256
JPY 53.662950.6629
GBP 0.38570.3777
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.70170.6687
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.48570.4687

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Soldier answers call of duty
  2. 6 sent home
  3. Man, 27, jailed for attempted rape of aunt
  4. Karan clarifies Waqabaca issue
  5. $4.5m owed to fund
  6. Champagne rugby
  7. Take up 'science'
  8. Police probe arson claims
  9. Fiji listens to world leaders
  10. Flotsam And Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  3. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  4. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  6. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  7. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  8. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  9. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  10. Resort opens doors Sunday (09 Apr)