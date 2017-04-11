Fiji Time: 10:35 PM on Tuesday 11 April

New classrooms for Nausori school

FARIA BEGUM
Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Update: 6:53PM FIJI'S Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy today inaugurated the new duplex building at the Pt. Shreedhar Maharaj College in Nausori.

The building features a classroom and a Science lab.

While opening the new building, Dr Reddy reminded the school management of the important role it played in improving the quality of education.

"The school committee of Pt. Shreedhar Maharaj College is very progressive and visionary. They did not shy away from making critical investments that will make a difference to the quality of education provided to the students," Dr Reddy said.

He stressed on the importance of students being able to gain quality passing marks and not just the usual 50 per cent.

School committee president Vijendra Prakash thanked the Government for providing $50,000 towards this project.

The school committee provided the other half.

The school has a roll of 362 students, an increase of about 100 students from last year.








