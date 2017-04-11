Fiji Time: 5:45 PM on Tuesday 11 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Aussie league to expose sport throughout Fiji

ERONI TUINUKU
Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Update: 5:31PM AUSTRALIAN Football League (AFL) Fiji officials are trying their best to improve and expose the sport in other parts of the country.

AFL Fiji development coordinator Siteri Tadrai said they were trying to expose the sport outside of Suva.

"We have been travelling to the highlands of Namosi teaching school children on the basics of AFL and developing them as well in villages," Tadrai said.

"Our aim is to expose the sport to other parts of Fiji."

The AFL Fiji are also preparing for the senior competition, the Coca-Cola Cup, where four men's and two women's team will compete over the month-long competition to see who takes out the cup. 

It will also act as selection trials for the national squads, with the best players from training and also from this competition going into the men's and women's national squad.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64450.6255
JPY 54.237351.2373
GBP 0.38800.3800
EUR 0.45580.4438
NZD 0.70130.6683
AUD 0.64770.6227
USD 0.48550.4685

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus
  2. Coach: Mocenacagi most improved
  3. For Fiji, ever Fiji
  4. 'Heart-stoping HK 7s final
  5. 'Right direction'
  6. Vanishing languages
  7. 'High-risk areas'
  8. Ministry monitors Kioa meningitis situation
  9. CORRECTION
  10. FNRL board united in Aussie cup bid

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  3. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  4. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  6. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya Wednesday (05 Apr)
  7. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  8. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  9. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  10. Mine death Friday (07 Apr)