Aussie league to expose sport throughout Fiji

Update: 5:31PM AUSTRALIAN Football League (AFL) Fiji officials are trying their best to improve and expose the sport in other parts of the country.

AFL Fiji development coordinator Siteri Tadrai said they were trying to expose the sport outside of Suva.

"We have been travelling to the highlands of Namosi teaching school children on the basics of AFL and developing them as well in villages," Tadrai said.

"Our aim is to expose the sport to other parts of Fiji."

The AFL Fiji are also preparing for the senior competition, the Coca-Cola Cup, where four men's and two women's team will compete over the month-long competition to see who takes out the cup.

It will also act as selection trials for the national squads, with the best players from training and also from this competition going into the men's and women's national squad.