Bua targets grassroot rugby development

ERONI TUINUKU
Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Update: 5:13PM TO create employment opportunities in rural centres and stop urban drift.

That is the main objective of the three-day rugby clinic and two-day sevens tournament that is being organised by Fiji Island Breeze Rugby Plus in Bua, Vanua Levu.

Fiji Island Breeze Rugby Plus national director Lasarusa Nasenivalu said those planned activities would help develop grassroots rugby in the north.

Activities in the week-long program will include rugby clinics and Government ministries presentation from May 1-3. 

The sevens tournament will proceed after with the presence of former reps such as Rupeni Caucau and William Ryder.

"On May 4-5, we will be hosting a sevens tournament at Bua College and the presence of the former Fiji reps will boost players' morale in their participation, and at the same time develop rugby from grassroots level," Nasenivalu said.








