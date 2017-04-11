Sekiguchi wins COP 23 design competition

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The winner of the COP 23 logo competition, Maria Pastorizo-Sekiguchi, with her winning design during its launch this morning. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 5:01PM FIJIAN Maria Sekiguchi of Suva's Green House Studios is the woman behind the new COP 23 logo.

The former Philippine national who acquired Fijian citizenship in 2010 designed the logo, which was selected from 83 entries and launched by Prime Minister and incoming COP 23 president Voreqe Bainimarama in Suva today.

In an interview, Ms Sekiguchi said she designed the logo in February, when Fiji marked the one year anniversary of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

She said the devastation caused by the category five cyclone was the inspiration that led her to design the winning logo.

As the winner, she will fly to any Fiji Airways destination of her choice.