Fiji Time: 5:45 PM on Tuesday 11 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Sekiguchi wins COP 23 design competition

NASIK SWAMI
Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Update: 5:01PM FIJIAN Maria Sekiguchi of Suva's Green House Studios is the woman behind the new COP 23 logo.

The former Philippine national who acquired Fijian citizenship in 2010 designed the logo, which was selected from 83 entries and launched by Prime Minister and incoming COP 23 president Voreqe Bainimarama in Suva today.

In an interview, Ms Sekiguchi said she designed the logo in February, when Fiji marked the one year anniversary of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

She said the devastation caused by the category five cyclone was the inspiration that led her to design the winning logo.

As the winner, she will fly to any Fiji Airways destination of her choice.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64450.6255
JPY 54.237351.2373
GBP 0.38800.3800
EUR 0.45580.4438
NZD 0.70130.6683
AUD 0.64770.6227
USD 0.48550.4685

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus
  2. Coach: Mocenacagi most improved
  3. For Fiji, ever Fiji
  4. 'Heart-stoping HK 7s final
  5. 'Right direction'
  6. Vanishing languages
  7. 'High-risk areas'
  8. Ministry monitors Kioa meningitis situation
  9. CORRECTION
  10. FNRL board united in Aussie cup bid

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  3. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  4. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  6. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya Wednesday (05 Apr)
  7. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  8. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  9. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  10. Mine death Friday (07 Apr)